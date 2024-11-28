iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR stock opened at $102.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $104.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.90.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.