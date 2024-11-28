iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.30 and last traded at $75.41, with a volume of 595023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.58.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

