IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. 7,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 31,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

IWG Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

About IWG

(Get Free Report)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.