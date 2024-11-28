J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.700-10.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9 billion-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.9 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.70-10.10 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $117.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $134.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average of $115.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.55.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

