James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) to Issue GBX 7.95 Dividend

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

James Latham Stock Performance

LTHM stock opened at GBX 1,224 ($15.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 2.52. James Latham has a 1-year low of GBX 982 ($12.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,550 ($19.65). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,344.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,316.55. The company has a market capitalization of £246.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,132.74 and a beta of 0.83.

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

