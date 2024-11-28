James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) to Issue GBX 7.95 Dividend

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
James Latham Stock Performance
LTHM stock opened at GBX 1,224 ($15.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 2.52. James Latham has a 1-year low of GBX 982 ($12.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,550 ($19.65). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,344.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,316.55. The company has a market capitalization of £246.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,132.74 and a beta of 0.83.
About James Latham
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than James Latham
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.