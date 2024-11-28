Jason E. Long Sells 600 Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) CFO Jason E. Long sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $47,226.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,616. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C&F Financial Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.36. C&F Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

