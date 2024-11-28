Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the October 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jeffs’ Brands Trading Down 16.4 %

Jeffs’ Brands stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,310. Jeffs’ Brands has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

Insider Transactions at Jeffs’ Brands

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy bought 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $34,029.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,178.92. This trade represents a 8.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 155,203 shares of company stock worth $634,413. Company insiders own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

