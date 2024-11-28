John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Stock Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.14% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7,274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317,197 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6,354.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 999,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 983,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 462.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 678,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after acquiring an additional 558,141 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,314,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after acquiring an additional 331,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 538.5% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 248,336 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $64.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

