John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.90.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.50%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

