Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CEO Sells $866,978.56 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 10,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $866,978.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,190,706.88. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, George Oliver sold 170,430 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $14,264,991.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44.

On Friday, November 15th, George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $9,358,113.60.

On Tuesday, October 15th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85.

On Monday, September 16th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $83.71 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $87.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,139,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $7,900,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

