JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCPB. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 563.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 431,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,122,000 after purchasing an additional 366,344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 226,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 105,352 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

