JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.53 and traded as high as $51.75. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF shares last traded at $51.71, with a volume of 183,931 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1936 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 107.4% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

