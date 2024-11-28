Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 34,997 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 34,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $578,150.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 669,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,067,177.52. This represents a 4.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

On Wednesday, November 27th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 60,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $997,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 7,123 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $120,093.78.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. 192,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,832. The company has a market capitalization of $519.09 million, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.05 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on LINC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.