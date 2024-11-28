Kim Mcintosh Sells 4,300 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $62,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,433.05. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SBH opened at $14.14 on Thursday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,287,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,276,000 after purchasing an additional 833,720 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 945.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 766,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,396,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,928,000 after purchasing an additional 387,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 303.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 429,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 323,438 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

