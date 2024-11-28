Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Megan Paterson Sells 9,512 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 9,512 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.76, for a total transaction of C$1,595,735.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,298.98. This trade represents a 98.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Megan Paterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 13th, Megan Paterson sold 3,172 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.28, for a total transaction of C$495,720.16.
Kinaxis Stock Up 1.3 %
Kinaxis stock opened at C$179.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90. Kinaxis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$132.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$179.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$161.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$156.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$192.67.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
