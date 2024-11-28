Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Kohl’s Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE KSS opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. Kohl’s has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 149.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,859,000 after acquiring an additional 740,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,923,000 after acquiring an additional 52,126 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 26.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,093,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,126,000 after acquiring an additional 643,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 348.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,162 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

