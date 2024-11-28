Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $185,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,262,753.06. The trade was a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 907,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,454. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $28.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 627.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 42,817 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $607,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 272.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 316,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

