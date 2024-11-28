Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.97.

LRCX stock opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $68.72 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This represents a 13.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

