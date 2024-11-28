Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Short Interest Update

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the October 31st total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Lancashire Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LCSHF remained flat at $7.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.
Lancashire Company Profile
