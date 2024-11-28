Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Short Interest Update

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the October 31st total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lancashire Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LCSHF remained flat at $7.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

