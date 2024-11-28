Land Securities Group Plc Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0712 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

LDSCY stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

