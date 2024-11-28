Land Securities Group Plc Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0712 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Land Securities Group Price Performance
LDSCY stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.
Land Securities Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Land Securities Group
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.