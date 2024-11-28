Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 100.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after buying an additional 184,403 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 95.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after buying an additional 139,897 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 14.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,966,000 after buying an additional 117,079 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,132,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 25.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,994,000 after buying an additional 64,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $164,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Price Performance

Qualys stock opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.78. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.17 and a 12 month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.