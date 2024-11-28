Larson Financial Group LLC Has $183,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC opened at $36.27 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

