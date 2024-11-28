Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 71.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,857 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $38,194,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,163,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 668,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 63.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 426,511 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after acquiring an additional 294,290 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,265,000 after acquiring an additional 253,788 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $74,967.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,411.74. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $219,393.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,253.65. The trade was a 92.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,226 shares of company stock worth $314,838. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $56.32 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.