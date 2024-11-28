Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.21)-($0.20) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.19). The company issued revenue guidance of $169-176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.68 million. Leslie’s also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.210–0.200 EPS.

Leslie’s Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LESL opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $458.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LESL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.