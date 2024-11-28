LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Short Interest Update

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ LFMDP traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.5547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

