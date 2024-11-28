Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Purchased by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2,191.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The trade was a 36.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LIN opened at $457.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.02. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $396.07 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $217.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

