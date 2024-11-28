Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.52% of Battalion Oil worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. Battalion Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.

