Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $11.03 Million Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,923 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 568.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the second quarter worth about $95,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 28,820.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

