Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $5 Million Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 880.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,409,000 after purchasing an additional 48,513 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 113,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,229,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth $3,554,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $1,410,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE CABO opened at $419.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.28. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.28 and a 1 year high of $574.53.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $531.67.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

