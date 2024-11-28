Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $737,000 Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 182,234 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.06% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.5 %

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. The trade was a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.