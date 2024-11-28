Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 18,350 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,350 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.50% of International Money Express worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 1,277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on International Money Express from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

International Money Express Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $656.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $23.28.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

