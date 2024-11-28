Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) Insider Grant Davey Buys 120,000 Shares

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) insider Grant Davey purchased 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,480.52).

The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08.

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 85% interest in the Kayelekera uranium project located in Malawi; and holds a 100% interest in the Letlhakane uranium project situated in Botswana. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

