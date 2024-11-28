Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 138,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 41.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $273.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.32 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.66.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

