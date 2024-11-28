LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
NYSE LYB opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.45 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.92.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.58%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LyondellBasell Industries
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.