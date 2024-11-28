Manz (ETR:M5Z) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €5.54 ($5.83) and last traded at €5.54 ($5.83). Approximately 1,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.82 ($6.13).

Manz Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $43.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.28.

About Manz

(Get Free Report)

Manz AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a high-tech mechanical engineering company that provides production equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.