Manz (ETR:M5Z) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €5.54 ($5.83) and last traded at €5.54 ($5.83). Approximately 1,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.82 ($6.13).
Manz Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is €6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $43.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.28.
About Manz
Manz AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a high-tech mechanical engineering company that provides production equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Manz
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Manz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.