Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, insider Carl Hull acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $987,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 519,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $32,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.02. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.74.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

