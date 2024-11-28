Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $108,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 24,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,261.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 305,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,109,000 after buying an additional 298,300 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.60.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $233.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.28 and a 1-year high of $235.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.89 and a 200-day moving average of $219.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

