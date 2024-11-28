Mary Jo Prigge Sells 19,276 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCSGet Free Report) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 19,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $244,226.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,385.56. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mary Jo Prigge also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 22nd, Mary Jo Prigge sold 80,724 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $1,010,664.48.
  • On Wednesday, November 20th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 97,511 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,171,107.11.
  • On Wednesday, November 13th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 2,489 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $29,868.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:CCCS opened at $12.61 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 630.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $132,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,844,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth $61,605,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 49.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 14,331,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,358,000 after buying an additional 4,716,587 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile



CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

