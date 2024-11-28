Mativ Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MATV)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Mativ has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years. Mativ has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mativ to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Shares of NYSE:MATV opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. Mativ has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mativ in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

