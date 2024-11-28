MayTech Global Investments LLC Buys 31,475 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,475 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 4.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $30,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock opened at $106.12 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

