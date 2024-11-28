MayTech Global Investments LLC Has $895,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 189.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $97.42 and a one year high of $121.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

