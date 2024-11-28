Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $380.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Medpace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Medpace

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Medpace Stock Up 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $338.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.98. Medpace has a twelve month low of $268.80 and a twelve month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.