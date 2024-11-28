MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,859 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 36.4% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Lummis Asset Management LP boosted its position in General Dynamics by 32.6% during the third quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 10,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 588,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $282.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $243.87 and a 1 year high of $316.90.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,349.36. This represents a 21.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

