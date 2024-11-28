MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $14,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Fortinet by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $425,901.87. The trade was a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,745 shares of company stock worth $5,746,974 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

