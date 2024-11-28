MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $12.61 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on D shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

