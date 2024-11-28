MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $21.57 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,167 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $21,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Welltower by 6.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 73.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 10.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Welltower Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $139.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.70 and its 200-day moving average is $117.80. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $140.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.32%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

