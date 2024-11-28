MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,130 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,084,000 after acquiring an additional 509,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 479,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,495,000 after purchasing an additional 249,405 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,487,000 after buying an additional 3,880,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after buying an additional 59,274 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 170,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $14,264,991.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at $97,677,230.40. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 741,829 shares of company stock worth $59,952,007. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

