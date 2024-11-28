MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stake Reduced by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,190 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.23. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

