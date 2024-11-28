Michael Heine Sells 1,104,990 Shares of Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Stock

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Heine sold 1,104,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.00 ($18.83), for a total value of A$32,044,710.00 ($20,808,253.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

About Netwealth Group

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. The company operates a platform that offers superannuation, including accumulation and retirement income products; investor directed portfolio services for self-managed superannuation and non-superannuation investments; managed accounts and funds, self-managed superannuation funds administration; and non-custodial administration and reporting services.

