Michael Heine Sells 1,104,990 Shares of Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Stock

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Heine sold 1,104,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.00 ($18.83), for a total value of A$32,044,710.00 ($20,808,253.25).
Netwealth Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 6.18.
About Netwealth Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Netwealth Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Netwealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netwealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.