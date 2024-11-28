Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 329,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 291,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

